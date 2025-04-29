SOCIALIST Party leader Fred M’membe has charged that Zambian politicians are often picked from leftover trash, while the most knowledgeable individuals are chosen as church or traditional leaders. And Dr M’membe says the Socialist Party is ready to subordinate itself to others, adding that he will not accept being the Chairman for the Tonse Alliance. Meanwhile, Dr M’membe says former Socialist Party member Paul Moonga has rejoined the UPND because he needs resources from the ruling party. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV, Sunday, Dr M’membe said politicians were not necessarily the best leaders. “We in politics don’t have monopoly of wisdom. Sometimes we behave like we have the monopoly of wisdom, and we’re not necessarily the best leaders....