UKA Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota has wondered how the UPND administration can still be in dreamland and want to proceed with constitutional amendments, when the majority of stakeholders have objected to it. The Lusaka based lawyer claims that only five per cent of Zambia’s population has agreed to constitutional amendments. Commenting on Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha’s statement that there was nothing wrong with coming up with a law and amending it next month, Sikota said Kabesha must ensure that things were done properly. “The very fact that people are resisting, including lawyers like he said, is indisputable evidence that these are contentious issues. If they were not contentious, nobody would be resisting. Who has identified these as being non-contentious issues? Nobody...