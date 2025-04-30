THE Patriotic Front says the UPND’s claim that politicians say a lot of things during campaigns but implement what is in their manifesto shows that it entered government fraudulently. Last Tuesday, Special Assistant to the President for Policy Compliance Joseph Lungu said the UPND government was referring to the promises outlined in its manifesto when it stated that 90 percent of its pledges had been fulfilled. He added that politicians say a lot of things during campaigns but implement what is in their manifesto. However, in an interview, Friday, PF faction deputy secretary general Brenda Nyirenda argued that people listened to promises, not what was written in the manifesto, adding that a manifesto and verbal promises should be the same....