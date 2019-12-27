Bishop Dr Chomba is right, Despite his fake PhD from Oxford

- Local
-
by Mirriam Chabala on 26 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 26 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 26 Dec 2019by Mirriam Chabala on 26 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 26 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Mirriam Chabala on 25 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 26 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 26 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 26 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 23 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 27 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 23 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Bishop Dr Chomba is right, Despite his fake PhD from OxfordBy Diggers Editor on 27 Dec 2019
A bridge constructed on Alick Nkhata Road in Lusaka has brought controversy. When driving on this bridge from either direction, it’s like a car climbs up the hill and falls off on the other side because of the steep slope. To put it into perspective, when driving down the bridge, it makes your stomach feel like you are on a free falling elevator. As your ‘drop’ down the bridge, if you don’t apply emergency breaks, you are likely to ram into the round about which is just a few meters away on both ends, or you may hit into cars that are joining the round about.
So Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary Bishop Eddie Dr Chomba declared that the newly constructed Alick Nkhata Road bridge should be demolished on the ground that it is a death trap. But as soon as he made this announcement, his boss Charles Banda swung into action to save the government’s image from the humiliating development.
“I would like to say with deep regret that the statement made by the Permanent Secretary is not from the Ministry of Local Government and it’s not a ministerial statement, neither is it government position that the bridge is going to be demolished because we have not found any engineering reason why the bridge should be brought down. That bridge was sanctioned and approved by the RDA, not the Ministry of Local Government. They have competent engineers who did the advice and did the certification up to this far and I would like you to know that there has not been any engineering report suggesting that the bridge could be a death trap. I did have a meeting with my PS (Chomba) this morning to find out what exactly could have happened. That was his personal opinion, that’s how he looked at the issue himself. We would like to apologise particularly to the Head of State for the embarrassment that we could have caused as Ministry of Local Government for that statement which is not a representation of the government,” said Dr Banda.
We beg to differ with the Minister of Local Government. The reason why he is disowning his Permanent Secretary is because demolishing the bridge would be very embarrassing to government. The minister can’t allow a demolition of the bridge because his ministry joined the President of Lusaka at the official opening of the road and they were excited to cut ribbons. He knows in his heart that Bishop Dr Chomba has a valid point. If Dr Banda has driven on that bridge and his brain can’t register anything wrong, then maybe the demolition should be extended to his faculties because it means there is something wrong up there.
In our view, Dr Banda should have actually waited to hear from experts at the Engineering Institution of Zambia before tendering his apology to the President because when the EIZ concurs with Bishop Dr Chomba, it is him who will now look stupid while his PS will be a hero. In fact, the minister will be exposed as a bootlicker, desperate to appease the President.
And by the way, can Dr Banda tell us why he was apologizing to the President as if the bridge was constructed by State House? Is it Edgar Lungu who built the bridge? How is he involved to deserve an apology over Chomba’s remarks?
Look, despite his fake double PhD from Trinity College of Oxford University, Bishop Dr Chomba is right about that bridge and many motorists agree with his “personal opinion”.
We have difficulties believing that the Permanent Secretary just woke up and decided to say something preposterous to embarrass the President. Bishop Dr Chomba must have discussed this matter with some technocrats under him in the ministry before he issued that statement and when he did, he spoke on behalf of the people who have complained about that bridge. So people must be held accountable.
These Chinese projects are not being constructed for free, they are funded by loans. This is all part of the infrastructure loans that the Chinese are lending to this country and this money will have to be paid back by the Zambian taxpayer. This is not Charles Banda’s money for him to stop people from complaining or to false an abnormality on motorists.
That fly over bridge can kill people, and before it does, qestions must be asked. Was the Ministry of Local Government consulted? If yes, where were they all this time? If the Lusaka City Council is saying they were not consulted, who, then approved the construction of that project? If the approval was given by RDA, does that mean that LCC and RDA work in isolation? Who gave the approval for the closure of the road at the time that bridge was being constructed?
These questions must be answered because this is the same confusion and inconvenience motorists were subjected to over traffic lights at Lusaka Golf Club on Los Angels Boulevard, which were erected by the Road Development Agency and LCC later ordered their removal on grounds that they were not consulted.
So it is sad that Bishop Dr Chomba’s ministry and the LCC were seeing the bridge take shape and they sat on their behinds waiting for it to finish so that they can demolish it. But our point is that if Bishop Chomba who has fake qualifications can see that there is a problem with that bridge, where were the engineering experts who approved that design and bridge?
About Diggers Editor
The Editor of News Diggers gets to decide what is published.
Email: editor [at] diggers [dot] news.
Related Items
- Bishop Dr Chomba is right, Despite his fake PhD from Oxford - 27 Dec 2019
- Deport Foote at your own peril - 23 Dec 2019
- How processed Mukula comes back to Zambia - 19 Dec 2019
- Chiefs aiding theft of wildlife, timber, minerals and land - 18 Dec 2019
- Tasila must learn from Henry Banda - 17 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- Livingstone police in disarray over "wrongful arrest" of Pilato (4,309 views)
- Kwacha maintains bullish run (3,610 views)
- We've a govt of thieves, by thieves for thieves - Telesphore (2,883 views)
- U.S. govt doesn’t plan on immediately replacing Foote – Bloomberg (2,172 views)
- AfDB sanctions over $1.4m debt gives an impression that govt is so broke - Kanyama (1,202 view)
- Bishop Dr Chomba is right, Despite his fake PhD from Oxford
- AfDB sanctions over $1.4m debt gives an impression that govt is so broke – Kanyama
- Give Zumani chance to work – Ng’oma
- USAID forecasts worsened famine in Zambia in 2020
- 2019 turbulent year, we did the best under difficult circumstance – govt
- Milupi predicts worse economy than Zim’s if PF wins in 2021
- Lungu hints on 4th term: "I’ll still be around for the 2026 elections"
- American govt demands mutual respect as it defends Ambassador Foote
- Bishop Dr Chomba is right, Despite his fake PhD from Oxford
- U.S. govt doesn’t plan on immediately replacing Foote – Bloomberg
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Bishop Dr Chomba is right, Despite his fake PhD from Oxford27 Dec 2019
-
AfDB sanctions over $1.4m debt gives an impression that govt is so broke – Kanyama26 Dec 2019
-
Give Zumani chance to work – Ng’oma26 Dec 2019
-
USAID forecasts worsened famine in Zambia in 202026 Dec 2019
-
2019 turbulent year, we did the best under difficult circumstance – govt26 Dec 2019
-
Omnia considers out of court settlement with Zed Farmer26 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
RDA knows that the City of Lusaka’s roads are partly the responsibility of the LCC and Local Govt Ministry. Hence RDA’s approvals cannot withstand unless engineers in Local Govt and LCC also equally approve. The question is why did the Minister attend the opening ceremony event without clearance from the PS and his engineers?
Ministers must develop smart working relationships with their PSs to avoid embarrassing episodes such as this one!!!