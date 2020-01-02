Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero

- Local
-
by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 1 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 1 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 1 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 31 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 26 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Mirriam Chabala on 25 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 2 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 1 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 31 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 30 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 1 Jan 2020by Sunday Chilufya Chanda on 31 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 29 Dec 2019by Dr Pamela Towela Sambo and Dr O’Brien Kaaba on 29 Dec 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 heroBy Diggers Editor on 2 Jan 2020
It shall be written in the history books that once, there came an Ambassador from the United States of America who unsettled the authorities in Zambia by condemning the theft of public resources, misappropriation of donor aid and corruption among higher authorities in government. An ambassador who stood his grounds and refused to be cowed into silence for speaking on behalf of the people of Zambia and paid a price for questioning the hypocrisy in the country’s judicial system. His name is Daniel Foote.
Yes, Ambassador Foote has had to leave the country because his security in Zambia became compromised given the President’s declaration that he was a Persona Non Grata. Not because he supports gay rights, like all other American diplomats do, but because he called out the Patriotic Front for its casual approach towards the fight against corruption.
But Zambians must know that Ambassador Foote meant well for the citizens. In fact, this particular diplomat was one among many of his predecessors who truly cared for this country. When he arrived in Zambia, Ambassador Foote took a very low profile, traversing the country and meeting the ordinary citizens. He was hardly heard of, until he saw what was truly ailing Zambia and creating economic challenges for the country.
On October 10, 2018, we wrote an editorial opinion on the American Envoy under the headline “Listen to the bonehead from Upstate New York”, in which we encouraged government to take Ambassador Foote’s advice because he meant well for Zambia.
OCTOBER 23, 2018:
We would like to start by acknowledging the humility of the American Ambassador to Zambia, His Excellency Mr Daniel Foote. This is not a man who has been very well known to us because he has mostly been loudly silent since he took over office from Mr Eric Schultz. But we have just realised that his deliberate low-key presence in this country has been granting him abundant time to interact with low-key Zambians – the ordinary citizens who usually never have opportunities to meet with such distinguished foreign envoys.
While other diplomats accredited to Zambia have taken off the gloves to trade verbal punches with our government leaders in the fight against corruption and embezzlement of donor aid, Ambassador Foote has been extending his footprint across the breadth of this country, getting to understand the lifestyle and challenges of the local people. But his low profile approach is fast being challenged by the overbearing recklessness of our government. The American Envoy can’t shy away anymore from the elephant in the room because Zambia has now just pricked his heart.
“Despite my title, I don’t consider that, and I don’t feel like I am a big deal. I don’t like to be treated like I am such a big deal. I am just a regular bonehead from upstate New York who has been very lucky throughout his life,” Ambassador Foote described himself when he paid a courtesy call on Kabwe Catholic Diocese presiding Bishop Clement Mulenga.
But behind all this humility, we saw an exceptionally intelligent bonehead from New York who had a way of conveying a very firm message without intent to disrespect authorities.
When Cabinet approved a concession for culling of about 2,000 hippos in the Luangwa River on grounds that the animals were dying from anthrax due to overpopulation, Ambassador Foote asked one question: “Before you murder those animals under the guise of protecting their species, where is the scientific evidence to prove that indeed a study was done and culling was recommended?” He argued that there is a science that goes with game cropping and it must never be determined by the scarcity of relish in someone’s household.
We urged the government to listen to this bonehead from New York because he was not only a strategic envoy to this country, but also a passionate conservationist who had been silently mobilizing millions of dollars for Zambia’s wildlife sector. This is money our government could never access without his involvement.
On the occasion of his country’s 243rd Independence celebrations in Lusaka this year, Ambassador Foote noted that in Zambia, resources set aside in the national budget, along with donor aid, were being diverted into corrupt pockets, while some of it was lost through political activities.
JULY 4, 2019:
“Zambians tell me they are sick of the political party cadres, corruption, and the daily political attacks – from all sides. I would say this regardless of who is in power. Zambian people want politicians and leaders to be more responsive to the needs of all citizens, and to focus less on constant campaigning, and narrow political and economic interests of connected individuals. We all want our governments to be transparent and accountable. People can’t freely participate when governments are not open about their affairs. Non-transparent contracting and debt acquisition are imposing problematic debt, fuelling corruption, and limiting the options for citizens to determine their futures. We are all aware of instances of budgeted funds, not to mention donor assistance diverted for corrupt, personal or political use,” said Ambassador Foote.
Sadly, our government leaders don’t take kindly to candid advice. Whoever tells our politicians the truth declares himself or herself an enemy of the regime. The Patriotic Front hates the truth and the truth hurts them so much that in the past, we have seen similar altercations with foreign diplomats who have dared to condemn bad governance practices.
Today, Ambassador Foote is heading back to his country. Someone in State House is happy and considers this a victory, but we can guarantee everybody who is following this story that it is the American Envoy who shall have the last laugh.
Farewell Ambassador Foote! You ran your race. Let’s see how those who have chased you will fix the economy by giving long prison sentences to gay people while endorsing corruption.
About Diggers Editor
The Editor of News Diggers gets to decide what is published.
Email: editor [at] diggers [dot] news.
Related Items
- Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero - 2 Jan 2020
- Corruption must be treated as a crime against humanity - 1 Jan 2020
- If campaigns have started, let PF level the playing field - 31 Dec 2019
- If this isn’t a debt crisis, what is it? - 30 Dec 2019
- Lungu is riding a tiger, he can’t climb down - 29 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda (3,228 views)
- I’ve never been fired before, it's a new feeling - Kasolo (3,135 views)
- C/belt police nab jerabo leader for brandishing guns (1,904 view)
- HH has nothing to offer - Govt (1,345 view)
- Archbishop Mpundu has joined a wrong battle, we’ll deal with him like an opponent – Tutwa (1,210 view)
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero2 Jan 2020
-
National Assembly fires head coach1 Jan 2020
-
What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda1 Jan 2020
-
Fireworks accident leaves Lsk boy’s leg amputated1 Jan 2020
-
Weak fight against corruption threatening aid – NGOCC1 Jan 2020
-
Corruption must be treated as a crime against humanity1 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article