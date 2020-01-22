An illegal central committee can’t endorse a sole candidate

- Local
-
by Natasha Sakala on 22 Jan 2020by Mukosha Funga on 21 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 21 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 21 Jan 2020
- Business
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 21 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 15 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 14 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 13 Jan 2020by Tim Zulu on 13 Jan 2020
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 22 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 21 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 19 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 17 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 14 Jan 2020by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 14 Jan 2020by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 17 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 17 Jan 2020by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019
An illegal central committee can’t endorse a sole candidateBy Diggers Editor on 22 Jan 2020
Yesterday, we saw what the Patriotic Front constitution provides for the elective General Conference. Today, we wish to look at how the ruling party is disregarding its own constitution.
1. We have heard that the Central Committee of the Patriotic Front has endorsed a certain presidential candidate. But according to the PF constitution, this is wrong because the majority of the PF Central Committee members were appointed by the President and as such, the incumbent is being endorsed by his own appointees.
The PF constitution, as we saw yesterday, says the president only has the power to appoint three members of the Central Committee and 25 of them have to be elected at the conference. What this means is that the PF Central Committee is illegitimate and therefore their decisions cannot be legal.
2. The PF constitution says the Central Committee has no role in choosing candidates. They have to receive applications from any interested member who wants to stand for any elective position, including that of president. Their job is to simply consider that and pass it on to the national council. The national council will then look at the criteria of whether or not a particular applicant is a legitimate member and whether or not that applicant is eligible to contest any position at the General Conference.
After that, the national council (which includes members of parliament, members of the central committee and other officials from the structures) will make their recommendations and pass them on to the General Conference which now has the power to elect you or not. So where is the sole candidate declaration coming from? So, as can be seen here, the PF Central Committee wants to be the Alpha and Omega in deciding candidates who can vie for the party presidency at the General Conference, which is illegal.
3. We have heard the PF Secretary General saying “we are going to bring about 200 delegates from each province to attend the General Conference”, and he thinks this is a very democratic move. But that, too, is illegal. The PF constitution says the party must sponsor 500 delegates from each province. So it will be illegal for the PF to convene less than half the required number of delegates to endorse their preferred “sole candidate”.
4. The election at that General Conference is supposed to be by way of secret ballot; not by show of hands, legs or pangas as it happened in Kabwe in 2015. According to the PF Constitution, the manner in which the incumbent PF President was elected is illegal.
5. The electoral body presiding over the General Conference election must be independent. It cannot include party members who are in positions or members who are aspiring for positions. So, none of the Central Committee members qualify to be part of the electoral committee.
Once again, we commend the Patriotic Front for taking a leading role in ensuring that a democratic process is employed when selecting candidates for the 2021 general elections. But holding a General Conference where those in power dictate the outcome is worse than not having a General Conference at all. There is nothing wrong with the central committee identifying a candidate, but they have to receive all the applications from all interested parties. We don’t understand how someone who chairs the Central Committee would be excited to be endorsed by the people he appointed. Obviously, the members of such a central committee are thinking with their stomachs.
It’s like you have created a nation of Wadiya and you are Admiral-General Aladeen – the dictator. You pretend like people are free to oppose you yet you only accept slave loyalty from your subjects. You pretend to smile at those who don’t agree with you, but behind their backs, you order their termination. This is what we are seeing in the loyalty being exhibited by the PF central committee.
Unless the PF sole candidate tells us that he leaves the room when members are discussing his candidacy, because it’s him who chairs the Central Committee. Our expectation is that even the incumbent must submit his application to stand and must come up with his manifesto. If he wins genuinely at the party convention, then he will have the right to file in his presidential nominations so that he can properly be taken to court because he does not qualify to stand for a third term!
About Diggers Editor
The Editor of News Diggers gets to decide what is published.
Email: editor [at] diggers [dot] news.
Related Items
- An illegal central committee can’t endorse a sole candidate - 22 Jan 2020
- PF in breach of its constitution on General Conference - 21 Jan 2020
- Watch how Times of Zambia assets will be stripped! - 19 Jan 2020
- How drug trafficking, wildlife smuggling destroys communities - 17 Jan 2020
- How Zesco imported Air from Eskom and made people pay for it - 16 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- HH failing to effectively capitalize on PF's bad record - Africa Confidential (4,589 views)
- I love my son, I wish him the best - Chipimo (2,565 views)
- Don't sit ndwii while they tell lies about Bill 10, Lungu tells govt and PF officials (2,091 views)
- Zambia has an economic crisis, not a constitutional one - Sangwa (1,952 view)
- SAA confirms sale of nine aircraft (1,730 view)
- Maid admits poisoning boss' breakfast
- Don't sit ndwii while they tell lies about Bill 10, Lungu tells govt and PF officials
- How Zesco imported Air from Eskom and made people pay for it
- PF Central Committee's Lungu endorsement disadvantaging others - Panji Kaunda
- HH failing to effectively capitalize on PF's bad record - Africa Confidential
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
<January 2020>
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
UKAid to inject £21.95m in FSDZ22 Jan 2020
-
An illegal central committee can’t endorse a sole candidate22 Jan 2020
-
2021 elections will not be free and fair – Kalaba21 Jan 2020
-
Govt upbeat of improved mining sector performance in 202021 Jan 2020
-
Govt must heed World Bank advice, cancel pipeline loans – JCTR21 Jan 2020
-
HH failing to effectively capitalize on PF’s bad record – Africa Confidential21 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Follow us
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article