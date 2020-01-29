When police believe in ghosts, criminals rejoice

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Breaking News
When police believe in ghosts, criminals rejoiceBy Diggers Editor on 29 Jan 2020
Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has expressed concern that the suspected ritual murderers in Chingola, whom police are hunting down, seem to be changing into cats when confronted.
According to the division police chief, she, together with her fellow officers, witnessed an incident where the mysterious cat disappeared! She said after shooting one of the cats, it started reducing in size, etc.
“We received a call from the public and we rushed there. Then they said, ‘no he has gone inside the ceiling board.’ I was with paramilitary police officers, they entered the ceiling board, (but) they couldn’t see him. After some time, we just saw a cat walking and it disappeared. So, yesterday, when we were checking, we said, ‘now, we are going to kill one cat!’ Tried to fire at one, but the cat started reducing [in size], so sir, we will get there,” Katanga narrated in her report to Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo who toured the province, Saturday.
Now, we know that we are a Christian nation. By default, that means we are expected to believe in supernatural or paranormal activity, miracles and the existence of ghosts, both holy and evil. But the declaration of superstitious activity from law enforcement authorities is serious cause for worry. When the head of the police criminal investigation unit prepares a report for a Cabinet Minister, the media and members of the public, which reveals findings to the effect that criminals turn into cats when confronted by law enforcers, it creates two serious problems.
Firstly, it takes away hope from the terrorised residents. It must have given the Copperbelt people a huge relief to see heavily armed and highly-charged police officers arrive with military patrol vehicles last week. The whole country saw the videos, Chingola residents lined up the streets to welcome police reinforcement in song and cheering. But as the Copperbelt Police Commissioner rightly admitted, the crime rate went even higher despite the intensified patrols, with more people being attacked in their houses. This is worrying enough and equally confusing to the residents.
So, hearing the police chief declare that suspected ritual murderers are turning into cats when confronted is rather paralysing. Madam Katanga went to the extent of saying when police tried to shoot one suspicious cat believed to be a human, it started reducing in size. This is worse than letting people live without any help from the police. This is not providing security, but instilling fear. Humans turning into cats, reducing in size and disappearing? Uuumm? What are people supposed to do now? Kill all cats?
People don’t expect police to believe in superstitious activity. As far as citizens are concerned, police know no miracles, ghosts or evil spirits and they never resolve crimes with paranormal explanations. They work with facts that can be verified. That is why when a detained criminal suspect escapes, the officer on guard cannot claim that the fugitive turned into a rat and vanished! That is unacceptable. It is unprofessional and the police chief must apologize for alarming the terrorised Copperbelt residents.
Secondly, Madam Katanga’s report about the mysterious pussy that reduces in size when confronted also raises deep problems for young police officers, fresh on the job. If their commander says the suspects seem to be turning into cats and disappearing, it leaves them confused and helpless because they were never taught in police college how to deal with such cases. This means the young police officers who should learn from Madam Katanga are now also left in fear.
But there is one thing that Madam Katanga observed, which we totally agree with. The police chief said: “If these people were actual ritual murderers, they would have been killing these people, but it’s like they just want to trouble them. So, what is happening now to police is like zig-zag.”
Police should not even be in zig-zag, we already solved this Chingola criminal case last week. The crime rate has nothing to do with spiritual, moral decay or evil men turning into disappearing pussies. It has everything to do with hunger and joblessness. In our view, most of the problems existing in Chingola and other Copperbelt mining towns are man-made. What we are seeing in Chingola are simply symptoms of a much bigger problem called HUNGER.
Like we said last week, the guns and the military personnel repatriated to Chingola will not fix the hunger and frustration facing the people. It may quell the current unrest, but as long as people’s stomachs are left empty, riots and looting will resume.
When they fail to fix the problem, they will blame the innocent, poor pussy.
About Diggers Editor
The Editor of News Diggers gets to decide what is published.
Email: editor [at] diggers [dot] news.
Related Items
- When police believe in ghosts, criminals rejoice - 29 Jan 2020
- Chingola riots a sign of people’s anger against govt lies - 28 Jan 2020
- We mean well with our public discussion forums - 25 Jan 2020
- Only PF has money to sponsor ballot printing observers in Dubai - 23 Jan 2020
- An illegal central committee can’t endorse a sole candidate - 22 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- Sumaili washes hands on Seer 1: I can't confirm if anyone got his power (3,115 views)
- Kaputo gets death sentence for killing Precious (2,747 views)
- Lungu’s chances of winning 2021 are nil – Sangwa (2,101 views)
- Chingola riots a sign of people's anger against govt lies (1,991 view)
- Suspected ritual killers turn into cats when we try to arrest them - Katanga (1,978 view)
- Lungu’s chances of winning 2021 are nil – Sangwa
- Copper prices maintain downward trend amid fast-spreading Corona outbreak
- Lungu hails revamped $35m Zamanita plant
- Sumaili washes hands on Seer 1: I can’t confirm if anyone got his power
- Court sets March 5 for hearing application in Kabulonga teachers, retirees’ eviction case
- Sinda residents stole from me instead of helping after my accident, laments Mkaika MP
- Porn addicts fail to function in marriages, says Sumaili
- Challenge me, but if you rock the boat, we’ll throw you out - Lungu
- Chingola riots a sign of people's anger against govt lies
- Those who see our mistakes must advise us - UPND
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
<January 2020>
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
-
-
Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya12 Jan 2020
-
HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo30 Dec 2019
-
My Money My Data: Why should Internet bundles expire?1 Mar 2017
-
We’ll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory – Kampyongo8 Jan 2020
-
Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero2 Jan 2020
-
Zambia has plenty of gay people, banning Somizi is hypocrisy4 Jul 2019
-
He is not Lungu. But what else does Hichilema offer Zambian voters?25 Dec 2017
-
A bitter sweet message from the U.S Ambassador on gay crimes, hypocrisy3 Dec 2019
-
New Zesco meters to regulate power usage2 Oct 2019
-
What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda1 Jan 2020
-
Maid admits poisoning boss’ breakfast16 Jan 2020
-
We’ve failed to find the owner of seized 48 houses so we can’t go to court – ACC30 Jul 2019
-
Prof Saasa is just a hungry man masquerading as an economist, charges ZRA boss4 Oct 2019
-
It’s time for Zambia to reconsider outdated stance on LGBTI community – US Envoy29 Nov 2019
- 7 Sep 2019
-
HH shouldn’t be moving around like a cockroach in the kitchen – Bowman19 Sep 2019
-
I’ll retain power in 2021 because I’m humble – Lungu4 Dec 2019
-
Lungu says there will be chaos if judges disqualify him for 20212 Nov 2017
-
Kapata to sue Diggers for publishing Mukula smuggling cartel6 Dec 2019
-
Leave insults in 2019, Lungu tells opposition2 Jan 2020
-
Mumbi Phiri lectures Birmingham University Professor on democracy15 May 2017
-
Govt gangs up against FIC boss, as Kasolo declares Chirwa unprofessional14 Jun 2019
-
Nothing wrong with selling KCM to Chinese – Negotiating team18 Jul 2019
-
Lungu’s chances of winning 2021 are nil – Sangwa29 Jan 2020
-
Copper prices maintain downward trend amid fast-spreading Corona outbreak29 Jan 2020
-
Lungu hails revamped $35m Zamanita plant29 Jan 2020
-
Sumaili washes hands on Seer 1: I can’t confirm if anyone got his power29 Jan 2020
-
Court sets March 5 for hearing application in Kabulonga teachers, retirees’ eviction case29 Jan 2020
-
Kasumbalesa man dies in shooting incident following botched mob justice29 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article