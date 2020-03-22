Prime needs adverts, it doesn’t survive on TV levy like ZNBC

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Prime needs adverts, it doesn’t survive on TV levy like ZNBCBy Diggers Editor on 22 Mar 2020
MINISTER of Information and Broadcasting Dora Siliya announced that government will no longer conduct any business with Prime Television because they have demonstrated lack of patriotism by refusing to air free Coronavirus awareness messages.
“Government wishes to announce that it has ceased to cooperate with Prime Television station with immediate effect. The cessation of cooperation entails that the Government of the Republic of Zambia, and any of its agents, shall not conduct any media transactions with Prime Television station. There shall be no appearance of public officers and officials on Prime Television programmes, whether paid for or otherwise, until further notice. Government also wishes to categorically state that journalists from Prime Television shall not be invited to cover any government-related business,” Siliya stated.
“All Ministries, Provinces and other Spending Agencies are henceforth advised to cancel all business transactions that they may have with Prime Television station and to cease any form of cooperation with the broadcasting station. This decision has been necessitated by the position taken by Prime Television station which, through its proprietor Mr Gerald Shawa, on Friday 13th March, 2020 declared that the station shall not help Government to sensitise members of the general public about the Corona virus. Mr Shawa also boasted that the Government was only utilising his station because he had a large audience and not because the government wanted to support his station financially.”
Our newspaper sees nothing wrong with helping government in disseminating awareness messages, as we all join hands as a country in fighting the Coronavirus pandemic. Whether there is a budget for this undertaking or not, we believe that those who have the means for passing on messages should get on board and help. But we also don’t see anything wrong with any private media house that decides not to get involved in this undertaking.
Prime TV has not done anything wrong, it has not broken any laws. If Prime TV committed any offence or abrogated any broadcasting laws, it is the responsibility of the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) to approach the station and mete out the necessary punishment. But the IBA cannot do this because Prime TV has not committed any crime.
If Prime TV’s broadcasting licence is valid and its journalists have satisfied the accreditation process with the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) to gain access to public institutions and cover State events, what reason does the minister have for revoking that and imposing such sanctions? Government institutions don’t belong to people who occupy them, they belong to the people of Zambia. State House doesn’t belong to President Edgar Lungu or the Patriotic Front, it belongs to the people of Zambia. That’s why it’s called a public institution. Every citizen of this country is at liberty to walk to State House any day and seek to meet the President or to transact in any business they so wish. Why should the minister introduce laws that don’t exist?
These are the things that we keep talking about when it comes to the freedom of the press in this country. The question we have now is; why should media practitioners trust that this government means well with the media regulation bill? Assuming that bill had been passed into law, what would happened to the Prime TV journalists’ practicing licences today? Their licences would have been revoked. This is the reason why we refuse to support this statutory media regulation bill because we know that it’s a weapon for canning critical journalists. It’s a tool for suppressing private media.
Honourable Siliya is a journalist, a highly qualified one with years of experience for that matter. She is the last person we should be hearing such things from. As a veteran broadcaster herself, she owes this country a duty to provide counsel that strengthens media houses instead of weakening them. If Honourable Siliya felt that the Prime TV proprietor was acting inconsiderably to a request from the government, she had the option of summoning him and engaging in progressive talk that would have produced a win-win situation. That’s the wisdom that Honourable Siliya is denying us.
We remember how excited we were when Honourable Siliya was transferred from the Ministry of Agriculture to the Ministry of Information. We were happy that President Edgar Lungu had given us a fellow practitioner who understands the industry. Recently when President Lungu appointed Mr Amos Malupenga as Permanent Secretary, we were further overjoyed because we felt together, those two brought on board incomparable media experience from both Public and Private media. These people who are running the Ministry of Information know exactly how hard it is to survive in this industry. Journalists are frustrated enough and it is not necessary to make their lives harder.
During such hard economic times, we expect the government to go out of its way in supporting businesses that are offering the very employment which this regime has failed to create. In light of the Coronavirus, Honourable Siliya and her government should have instead identified businesses in the frontiers of defence against the COVID-19 and offered them incentives like Tax rebates or tax waivers of some kind. This would not only be restricted to the media alone, it would include businesses such as Trade Kings and others who are in the business of manufacturing hygiene products. That’s what you do, instead of going to Trade Kings and bullying them to start dishing out free hand sanitisers.
The sanctions imposed on Prime TV are very unfair and we wonder what kind of government reacts so emotionally like this. Institutions of governance should not be emotional. In any case, Prime TV is not a public broadcaster, it’s a private business owned and controlled by a private businessman. This businessman has workers to pay. He needs adverts, paid for adverts to pay his employees. This is the same income that keeps public media in business too. If anyone today in Zambia went to ZNBC and requested the director general for two minutes airtime to make a funeral announcement for free, you will be lucky if they just chase you away without arresting you for trespassing. So why does the Minister expect Prime TV to show the kind of patriotism that institutions under her charge cannot show to any needy citizen?
Mind you, Honourable Siliya, Mr Shawa pays TV levy whether he watches ZNBC or not. It’s law that he has to pay, just like any other citizen who owns a television set. But you madam, you pay nothing to watch Prime TV. That station doesn’t survive on TV levy or any government grants, it needs advertising support. That’s what Mr Shawa was trying to show you. And he has a point when he says you want Prime TV coverage because fewer people now watch ZNBC. This is a fact, that’s what has angered government. But they shouldn’t be angry, they should just pay. Why should Prime TV do it for free while public media gets paid?
Look at how government distributes its expenditure on advertising. Ministries and State Owned Enterprises take all their advertising money to government owned media houses and a few private ones which publish government propaganda. Zambia Daily Mail and ZNBC are fully packed with government adverts, they don’t care how genuine private media houses are surviving. But when a crisis comes knocking, suddenly their own media institutions are deemed useless and they rush to private media demanding for free advertising space – with arrogance for that matter! No, bwana, it doesn’t work that way.
We encourage Prime TV to go to court and challenge the sanctions imposed by the Minister. It’s an irrational decision with no moral or legal backing.
About Diggers Editor
The Editor of News Diggers gets to decide what is published.
Email: editor [at] diggers [dot] news.
Related Items
- Prime needs adverts, it doesn’t survive on TV levy like ZNBC - 22 Mar 2020
- Arresting mealie meal customers signals a failed state - 20 Mar 2020
- Stop the Judicial bullying, if you are qualified, sue Sangwa for defamation - 18 Mar 2020
- Don’t waste money on useless Commission of inquiry on gassing - 17 Mar 2020
- What’s PF’s interest in the CEC, Zesco deal? - 15 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- We have recordings of how PF tried to bribe our MPs to vote for Bill 10 - UPND (4,604 views)
- Govt cuts praying time, allocates more operating hours to night clubs (3,258 views)
- Any opinion away from a court ruling is not important - Sakwiba (2,519 views)
- Our former student didn’t graduate because he failed 1 course, UNZA tells court (1,495 view)
- Huge debt serving triggering kwacha free-fall - Mutati (1,209 view)
- Prime needs adverts, it doesn’t survive on TV levy like ZNBC
- LAZ shouldn’t interfere with its members’ freedom of expression
- Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network calls for Sangwa’s reinstatement
- We have recordings of how PF tried to bribe our MPs to vote for Bill 10 – UPND
- Amend law so that President seeks Parley approval before constituting inquiries – Harrington
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Prime needs adverts, it doesn’t survive on TV levy like ZNBC
- LAZ shouldn’t interfere with its members’ freedom of expression
- Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network calls for Sangwa’s reinstatement
- We have recordings of how PF tried to bribe our MPs to vote for Bill 10 – UPND
- Amend law so that President seeks Parley approval before constituting inquiries – Harrington
- Parley adjournment God-given opportunity to campaign for Bill 10 – Lubinda
- Govt cuts praying time, allocates more operating hours to night clubs
- Unscrupulous traders increasing mealie meal prices – Katambo
- Walid no longer IMS boss, witness tells court
- Govt insincere in attributing kwacha free-fall to COVID-19 – ActionAid
- SAA scraps 162 flights in response to coronavirus
- Nigerian pleads not guilty to trafficking hashish oil
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article