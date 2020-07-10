WE are ‘impressed’ with the levels of incompetence at State House lately. The once most respected and feared office in the land has now become the prime source of humour and embarrassment. This is the level to which Mr Edgar Lungu and his administration have reduced the Presidency. Our Head of State is now a subject of laughter to the rest of the world. Even maniacs like Seer 1 can now have the audacity of calling our President an idiot, a road thief. Aaa? A sitting President being called a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.