THE decision by the Judicial Complaints Commission to recommend the removal of High Court Registrar David Simusamba from the judiciary because of the conduct he exhibited during the time that he served as Lusaka Magistrate makes sad reading. We hope our brother will be able to successfully exculpate himself. However, the development serves as a reminder to those who wield power to exercise it with restraint for they are in those positions to serve the people and not themselves. This is even more expected from judicial officers whose duty is...



