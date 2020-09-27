TWO very important admissions have been made in the political arena this week; one from the ruling Patriotic Front and another from the opposition United Party for National Development. The Patriotic Front has finally agreed with the Law Association of Zambia that the Constitutional Court did not declare President Edgar Lungu eligible to contest the 2021 general election. According to PF Central Committee member and chairman of the legal affairs committee, Brian Mundubule, the court only dealt with the definition of the term of office. On the other hand, the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.