FILE: Attorney General Likando Kalaluka speaks during the official opening of the trade based anti-money laundering training at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on August 13, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

AS WE name and shame the controlling officers, regulatory authorities and politicians who paid a blind eye to the US$17 million medical supply tender under the Ministry of Health, we must not forget to apportion a good measure of blame on Attorney General Likando Kalaluka, State Counsel. The manner in which State Counsel Kalaluka handled the HoneyBee tender and the energy he exhibited in defending the awarding of a contract to an individual raises a lot of suspicion. We are not lawyers, but we don’t have to be for us...