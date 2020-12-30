President Edgar Lungu shakes former deputy Inspector General of police in charge of operations Bonny Kapeso's hand during the 2019 police annual ball held at ZNS Chamba Valley in Lusaka on January 10, 2020 Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has sacrificed Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations Bonny Kapeso, his counterpart who was in charge of administration Eugene Sibote and Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri, in a bid to boost public confidence over the recent police shooting which resulted in the death of two citizens. To add to his “decisiveness”, the President has also promoted brutal cope Charity Katanga to take over from Kapeso. With the looming elections and what we know about Madam Katanga’s methods, we shudder to think about how...