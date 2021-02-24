MINISTER in charge of communication, Honourable Mutotwe Kafwaya says Zambia already has laws that permit the government to intercept phone conversations, and as such, only criminals should worry about the proposed Cyber Security Bill because it will target abusers of social media. KAFWAYA: “You see, we already have laws which allow for checking on calls, the law is already there, in the current laws but the cyber-crime is focusing on crime, anti-crime. If you use the Internet, or cyberspace for good reasons, there is no need to be apprehensive. I...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.