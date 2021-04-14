PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says politics in Zambia are nomadic in nature and politicians are expected to move from one party to another whenever they feel that they are going through a tough time. According to Mr Lungu, politicians are like footballers who can play for one club today and switch to another club tomorrow. He says they do not and should not have a permanent place to call home. PRESIDENT Lungu: “The politics of this country have already shown. The nature of politics in Zambia is what one can call...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.