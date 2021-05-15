IN justifying the excessive news coverage of the President on the national broadcaster, Vice-President Wina said it is mandatory that ZNBC covers President Edgar Lungu’s activities and visits during the campaign period because he still holds the position of Head of State despite the dissolution of Parliament. When Monze Central UPND member of parliament Jack Mwiimbu asked what measures the government was putting in place to ensure that ZNBC covered all players in the general election, the Vice-President said ZNBC was trying its best to give coverage to all the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.