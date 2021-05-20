UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema with his running mate Mutale Nalumango during the filing in of presidential nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE fact that Charles Milupi, Josephs Akafumba, Kelvin Bwalya Fube, Felix Mutati and other alliance partners granted Mr Hakainde Hichilema the much needed liberty to appoint a person of his choice as running mate calls for a moment of acknowledgment. Firstly we would like to congratulate Mr Hakainde Hichilema for picking the former deputy speaker of the National Assembly as the UPND presidential running mate ahead of the August 12 general elections. While this might not have been an easy undertaking, we believe that even Mr Hichilema himself feels proud...