UPND supporters outside Mulungushi waiting for their leader Hakainde Hichilema during the filing in of the presidential paper in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE opposition UPND says it is willing and ready to sit down with President Edgar Lungu so that they can discuss his exit strategy from government. According to the UPND, President Lungu is too desperate to stay in power because he is afraid that he may be brutalized by a new regime if he easily gives up power. To prevent the incumbent from ‘burning down the country’ the UPND leader is suggesting that the Church should sit the two leaders together and discuss a peaceful transition of power. HAKAINDE Hichilema:...