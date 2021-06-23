President Edgar Lungu shares a lighter moment with Dr Kenneth Kaunda during the commemoration of this year's World Aids Day at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on December 11, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

WHEN President Edgar Lungu visited the house of mourning for our dear departed first republican president, Dr Kenneth Kaunda, he called upon all those who aspire to lead others to emulate the late founding father of the nation. The President went further to point out instances where, according to him, Dr Kaunda called him to share some leadership tips. LUNGU: “He meant so many things to many of us but I think to the majority of the Zambians he meant the unity of love and peace in the country. So...