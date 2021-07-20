Listening to Professor Nkandu Luo campaigning in Mpulungu was quite difficult to stomach. According to her, the people of Mpulungu should not change government because change is dangerous. She says President Edgar Lungu loves the people of Mpulungu and so they should vote for him. Prof Nkandu LUO: “You have seen us and we have started giving wealth back to the people. Change is very dangerous. Our friend who wants to come to state house, those who wear bright chitenge materials but I will not mention his name, the money...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.