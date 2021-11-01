ZESCO managing director Victor Mundende speaks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on parastatal bodies the at Parliament building on January 24, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Zesco Limited, under the management of Victor Mundende, has made some very perplexing – nay – costly decisions and actions for Zambia. Recently, the Minister of Energy, Peter Kapala, disclosed in his ministerial statement to the National Assembly that the electricity state-owned enterprise owed as much as US$ 3.5 billion to various local and cross-border suppliers of power and services, including Independent Power Producers (IPPs). He cited emergency imports from 2014/2015 when the country was hit with insufficient generation induced by drought and local IPP power such as from Ndola...