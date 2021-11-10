President Edgar Lungu waves to the crowd during the commemoration of this year's World Aids Day at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on December 11, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has lamented that his anti-corruption fight is being resisted by some people who are deliberately tagging it as ethnically designed. The President adds that this is unfortunate but vows that he will push on with his agenda because corruption is corruption, regardless of who is involved. In reaction to the President’s remarks, the PF deputy national chairman has charged that indeed the UPND fight against corruption is tribal because it’s targeting the Chitotelas and Chilufyas. Davies CHAMA: “Is it corruption when you target whatever happens in the…...