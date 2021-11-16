President Hakainde Hichilema at the official opening of the induction meeting of Minister and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s revelations that the Edgar Lungu administration paid hundreds of millions of dollars to fertiliser suppliers who did not deliver the commodity makes very sad reading. The President tells us that following an audit, he has been informed that despite US$120 million being paid for the overpriced fertiliser, only 63 per cent of the ordered quantity was delivered, which is against the PF claim that all inputs were taken to farmers on time. President HICHILEMA: “We have found something very horrifying where our colleagues in office were ballooning…...