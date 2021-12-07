DR SAMUEL Bwalya, the Managing Director of Development Bank of Zambia who has been accused of abusing his authority of office by using public funds to pay for his children’s school fees has given us his side of the story. He says he was not informed about the board’s resolution to remove education allowance from his conditions of service. According to him, even though his contract did not provide for education allowance, he relied on the Human Resource Policy manual of 2014. Dr Bwalya: “When I joined, all I had…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.