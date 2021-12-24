CHRISTMAS holiday is a welcome break for a year ending with so many political and economic highs and lows. But it’s a reminder, too, of the enduring power that religious faith has in bringing out the best from the human spirit. Christmas is a moment to reset the clock, even if it means temporarily. It is a time to appreciate the richness of life along with our living friends and relatives as well as those who have gone; before the new year and its challenges confronts us again. The Christmas…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.