THE Ministry of Health has seen a fair share of corruption scandals in the past years. Under the Patriotic Front, the ministry was literally turned into a cash cow. Unregistered companies could win tenders worth millions of dollars without proper documentation. Some would falsify financial statements to get government contracts and no institution was there to protect public resources from being looted. In fact, institutions such as the Office of the Attorney General, the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) and the Zambia Public Procurement Authority abetted corruption in the drug…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.