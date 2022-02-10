Continuation from yesterday… We are still expressing our opinion on the matter in which the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) opted to give business to non-Zambian companies at the expense of citizen bidders, using the justification that there was a critical shortage of the medical supplies in question. Yesterday, we showed how, despite acknowledging that ZAMMSA did not comply with the law in the tender process, ZPPA gave a “no objection”. ZPPA claims that they instituted investigations into the tendering process upon receiving concerns from citizen bidders. But…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.