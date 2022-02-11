Continuation from yesterday… IT has come to light that after floating a public tender for the supply of medical supplies to the Ministry of Health, the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) decided to shortlist only five Zambian companies out of 15 bidders for the award of contract representing a combined value of K28 million for citizens out of the total value of about K350 million. Indigenous Zambian companies have been told to be content with 7.9 per cent of the share while foreign companies are being aided to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.