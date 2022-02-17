Electoral Commission of Zambia officers attained to those registering as voters during the voter registration exercise at Lusaka Civic Center on November 17, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE demand by a consortium of Civil Society Organisations for the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to implement the continuous voter registration could not have come at a better time than now when we are all agreed as a country on the importance of a high voter turnout during elections. This call from Chapter One Foundation, ActionAid, Alliance for Community Action, CTPD, Council of Churches, GEARS, Transparency International and others, that potential voters should have the right to register at any time of the year, is a progressive demand and…...