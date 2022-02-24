WHEN the Patriotic Front was in power, one good point which the opposition UPND used to make was the failure by the government to engage local business houses and investors to discuss growing concerns in the economy. It used to perplex the UPND that the Patriotic Front claimed that it was committed to putting the country on an economic recovery path, yet it was not interested in engaging key local players and business owners for dialogue towards that end. The UPND, in their own words, committed to do things better…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.