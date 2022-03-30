PF member of the Central Committee Mr Tutwa Ngulube says the appointment of State Counsel Musa Mwenye as chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Commission Board is targeted at harassing PF members because there is bad blood between the former Attorney General and the former ruling party. Mr Ngulube claims that State Counsel Mwenye has never been happy with former president Edgar Lungu because he fired him after winning elections in 2015. According to Mr Ngulube, a man like State Counsel Mwenye is not fit to lead the ACC as Board Chairman…...



