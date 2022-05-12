A LETTER has emerged in which Solicitor General Marshal Muchende, State Counsel, asked Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Shawa Siyunyi to postpone the taking of plea by the arrested Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu in order to allow time for negotiations. In his letter, the Solicitor General categorically states that there were negotiations taking place between the government and Mr Milingo Lungu for him to resign, which negotiations could only proceed if his court case was delayed. MUCHENDE: “REF: THE PEOPLE V MILINGO LUNGU. Reference is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.