YESTERDAY, the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court convicted and sentenced a 46-year-old driver of Evelyn Hone College to 12 months imprisonment for defaming President Hakainde Hichilema. According to the court record, Andsen Zulu of Lusaka’s Barlastone area, published a defamatory matter on April 29, 2022 when he posted on his Facebook page a comment reading: “HH is a member of the ANTCHRIST so we can’t get supplys (surprised)”. On May 27, police arrested Zulu on grounds that his Facebook post showed intent to bring the name of the President into hatred, ridicule,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.