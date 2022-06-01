Electoral Commission of Zambia officers attained to those registering as voters during the voter registration exercise at Lusaka Civic Center on November 17, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE demand by a consortium of Civil Society Organisations for the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to implement the continuous voter registration has yielded results, and we must be all proud of this achievement. Earlier this year, Chapter One Foundation, ActionAid, Alliance for Community Action, CTPD, Council of Churches, GEARS, Transparency International and others, demanded that potential voters should have the right to register at any time of the year. This was a progressive demand and we are glad that it has finally been achieved. Voter registration is intended to…...