PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he has noticed some pressure from traditional leaders to allow illegal mukula trade and mining activities. The Head of State says this has been happening behind the scenes when the chiefs reach out to him. In his address to the House of Chiefs during the official opening, President Hichilema called on the traditional leadership to help in safeguarding the natural resources. President HICHILEMA: “I have noticed the pressure to allow mukula to be cut, the pressure to allow illegal mining sometimes behind the scenes from traditional…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.