CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa State Counsel says the UPND is practicing gutter politics by using the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to block opposition members from taking part in elections. He also observes that the UPND was on a path to destroy Zambia’s democracy in a manner that was worse than what former president Edgar Lungu did. John SANGWA SC: “You can’t have the President going to campaign in an election that he knows is illegal. This is a new low for this country, ok, because we knew Lungu and PF were bad but they were not this bad to the point where they want to use the institutions of government to bar opposition members from participating in an election…....



