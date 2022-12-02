IF humility is so important, one wonders why our leaders are so arrogant. There is a purpose for having three arms of government, and the Legislature is very important in providing checks and balances. The Parliamentary Committee system plays a vital role in ensuring that the views of the electorate and the interests of stakeholders are considered before that committee makes conclusions and recommendations. It is morally wrong for the government to use the arrogance of numbers and evade this process. This “supposed” humility of the Minister of Finance has been shattered, and it flies in the face of the recommendations of the Planning and Budgeting Committee that examined the Securities (Amendment) Bill. We are talking about the hypocrisy of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.