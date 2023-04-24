THE Ministry of Information and Media says it has no mandate of facilitating the establishment of Non-Governmental Organisations like the Media Association For Pure Self-Regulation (MAPSR). This was in response to our editorial opinion in which we questioned the resistance by some directors to embrace the newly created media self-regulatory mechanism. Our issue is that the said directors are referring to MAPSR as a waste of time instead of, in our view, supporting the body and encouraging media practitioners to adhere to the established Code of Ethics. In a very sad and unfortunate press statement, the Ministry says it received a letter from “the journalists”, intimating that, since the “media owners and other interest groups” had formed their own framework,…...