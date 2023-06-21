PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says politics should not be a dumping place for individuals who have failed to maintain their jobs or to run a business. He says public service is not for when you have nothing else to do. The President believes that it is a privilege to serve the people. He has asked those who have been elected and appointed into public service to do self-introspection and ask themselves why they are in those positions. PRESIDENT HICHILEMA: “Public office is not a joke. Public service is not what you do when you have nothing to do. People believe when you have nothing to do they go into politics, take public office. I have a contrary view. Serving the country…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.