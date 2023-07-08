NOW that the laughter, criticism and mockery of Tasila Lungu and the former first family has died down, it is time to do some real self introspection. Tasila’s father is out of power and the problem has shifted from the people of Zambia to a family affair. It is now up to them to decide how they wish to deal with the consequences of their actions. The people of Zambia must now shift their focus from that family to the current government and how they are governing our country. The wise people of Eastern Province say chaona munzako chapita, mawa chili pali iwe. Four years ago we warned Mr Lungu and his family that they were going to face serious…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.