THE arrests of former Luapula Province minister Derricky Chilundika and 18 others in the Sugilite mining scandal has reinvigorated the debate around the fight against corruption under UPND. On one hand, government and ruling party officials say the development is evidence that the law is applied equally in our country. On the other hand, however, those in the opposition and other critics are rubbishing such claims. Instead, they argue that Chilundika was simply a sacrificial lamb because there are bigger cases of corruption that have been raised in the past but government has not acted on them. These UPND critics insist that the corruption fight is only targeted at perceived enemies of the Head of State. While we do not…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.