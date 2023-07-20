Zambia Police salute as the take off their hats during a pass out in Sondela in Kafue on December 23, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila is wondering whether UPND cadres are not benefitting from recruitments that government has been conducting in the security wings. Mwila says it is normal for the ruling party to recruit its own cadres and says the recent recruits in the Zambia Airforce are mostly relatives of people in the UPND. He says Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba should not only talk about people that PF recruited when the UPND are doing the same. Davies Mwila: “I don’t know whether these guys live in this country or somewhere, if surely a youth chairman is a grade 12 [graduate] and he is qualified to be a police officer, he can’t be recruited? I don’t know…...