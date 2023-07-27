IN the recent past, there has been an alarming surge in cyberattacks, with at least two major government institutions falling victim to hackers. About a month ago, we heard that the National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA) lost four months’ worth of data after hackers compromised their system. The consequence was visible as their portal was down and employers could not file returns on time. This prompted the institution to extend the submission period for statutory obligations. Not long after that, the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) suffered another attack from hackers, taking over their social media platforms. This was after the Central Bank’s WhatsApp group was compromised a few months ago. In the Monday incident, hackers took control of its Facebook…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.