PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema cannot go anywhere in this country today without hearing people yelling about the high cost of mealie meal. In fact, a day cannot pass without reading about people’s complaints over the cost of living. Everywhere he turns, people are condemning him for failing to deliver on lowering the cost of living. This was the case when he visited Mandevu constituency this week where he addressed Mpulungu ward residents during the launch of the Borehole drilling exercise to mark two years of the UPND in power. Responding to the consistent reminders from the residents about the ‘elephant in the room’, President Hichilema said he was aware that unga wadula, and stressed that his government was still fixing things…....



