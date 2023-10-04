IN recent weeks talk of former president Edgar Lungu’s return to the political landscape has been steadily gaining momentum. Former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri has even called on Mr Lungu to withdraw his letter of retirement from politics, so that he could lead the former ruling party once more. Meanwhile, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has also urged the former president to heed Phiri’s advice and return to active politics instead of “eating with both hands”. Cornelias MWEETWA: “I had reliable and credible information that they were not going to hold the convention because they were trying to buy time for president Lungu to do a political comeback. So, here we are, there is nothing new, there is…...



