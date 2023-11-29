THE recent six-nil victory of the Zambia National Female Soccer Team, the Copper Queens, against Angola in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game is a remarkable achievement. A hattrick from Barbra Banda and goals from Lushomo Mweemba, Ireen Lungu, and Racheal Kundananji ensured a comfortable victory for the Bruce Mwape-coached side. This win places the team on the verge of qualifying for the continental women’s soccer showpiece for the third consecutive year, showcasing impressive consistency. The President could not resist commenting on the result: “Well done girls. Ka 6 kwa zero against Angola is well deserved. Imingalato very plenty! Congratulations to the Copper Queens,” wrote President Hakainde Hichilema. Indeed the whole country is impressed with the performance of the…...



