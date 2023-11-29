WE have observed a serious challenge in the implementation of NHIMA. The funding mechanism falls far below the mandate of the institution. The same can be said about its administration. There is a concern that this health insurance scheme will collapse if its management is not reviewed. First of all, we feel the cost of service in the health sector is increasing faster than the resource base for the institution. With two percent of a worker’s salary, a member can receive medical cover for up to seven family members. This is why when you visit health institutions such as eye clinics that are accredited to NHIMA, the lines are longer than people queuing for mealie meal. The scheme is clearly…...



