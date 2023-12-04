LAST week we wrote an editorial comment applauding Kasama Resident Magistrate Samson Mumba for convicting and sentencing Mr Chishimba Kambwili after finding him guilty of engaging in hate speech and a tribal campaign ahead of the 2021 elections. In that editorial comment, we highlighted some of the despicable sentiments that Mr Kambwili made which landed him in trouble. Mr Kambwili tried to predict how the UPND government was going to treat citizens based on tribe. We do not think it’s debatable that Mr Kambwili committed a crime. But we also feel the need to point out that the ruling UPND has not really done a great job exonerating themselves. They are not completely innocent. While the President has been singing…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.