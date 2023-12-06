GENDER division Permanent Secretary Mainga Kabika says denying your spouse access to finances is a form of GBV. PS Kabika observes that it is unknown to a lot of people that other than beating a spouse or sexually harassing a woman, lack of financial inclusivity in relationships is another form of Gender Based Violence. Mainga KABIKA: “Most people in Zambia do not understand what Gender Based Violence is because they only link GBV to a man and a woman fighting in a home. So, for example, just grabbing a woman’s breast, a boss grabbing a woman’s breast at work that’s GBV, or slapping her on her behind that’s GBV. Insulting your friend that’s GBV, kicking, that is GBV, obviously killing…...