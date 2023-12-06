GENDER division Permanent Secretary Mainga Kabika says denying your spouse access to finances is a form of GBV. PS Kabika observes that it is unknown to a lot of people that other than beating a spouse or sexually harassing a woman, lack of financial inclusivity in relationships is another form of Gender Based Violence. Mainga KABIKA: “Most people in Zambia do not understand what Gender Based Violence is because they only link GBV to a man and a woman fighting in a home. So, for example, just grabbing a woman’s breast, a boss grabbing a woman’s breast at work that’s GBV, or slapping her on her behind that’s GBV. Insulting your friend that’s GBV, kicking, that is GBV, obviously killing…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.