THE Cholera annual ‘ceremony’ is back. Government yesterday called for heightened sensitisation on the Cholera outbreak, after Lusaka recorded 73 new cases with two deaths in just 24 hours. Appealing to residents, Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata said as a preventive measure, people must observe high standards of personal hygiene and avoid unnecessary movements in order to halt the further spread of the disease. The number of people dying from Cholera is alarming and the magnitude of the spread itself is scary. Cholera is a unique disease and it is also among the most preventable illnesses. To say the least, Cholera is actually an embarrassing disease because it sends a message of poor hygiene. The problem we have is that…...



